220506-N-DN159-1009 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Seaman Damaris Rodriguez, from Chicago, mans the lee helm on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7180272 VIRIN: 220506-N-DN159-1009 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 995.78 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.