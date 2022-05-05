USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

Soldiers from the 5th Ranger Training Battalion parachute into Lake Lanier, Georgia, May 5, 2022. This training involves jumpers practicing with a parachute coming down over their head in the water, surfacing and swimming out. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

