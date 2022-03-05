USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

A Soldier from the 5th Ranger Training Battalion jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter into Lake Lanier, Georgia, May 3, 2022. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by Airborne troops whereby Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)
