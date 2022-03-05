Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 3 of 7]

    USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Christopher Carranza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    A Soldier from the 5th Ranger Training Battalion jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter into Lake Lanier, Georgia, May 3, 2022. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by Airborne troops whereby Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 20:36
    Photo ID: 7179950
    VIRIN: 220503-A-DJ064-0102
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 787.68 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE&rsquo;s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

    USACE Mobile District Lake Lanier Army

