A Soldier from the 5th Ranger Training Battalion jumps from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter into Lake Lanier, Georgia, May 3, 2022. Helocasting is an insertion technique developed by Airborne troops whereby Soldiers step off the aircraft's ramp at a low altitude and low speed directly into the water below. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 Location: MOBILE, AL, US USACE's Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training, by Christopher Carranza