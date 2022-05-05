Soldiers from the 5th Ranger Training Battalion recover a parachutist into their Zodiac (combat rubber raiding craft) May 5, 2022, at Lake Sidney Lanier, Georgia. Soldiers jumped from UH-60 Black Hawks into Lake Lanier for their annual water proficiency training. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7179951 VIRIN: 220505-A-DJ064-0073 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 318.51 KB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.