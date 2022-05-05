Tyler Sessions and Mark Millwood, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Sidney Lanier park rangers, prepare to assist another boat as part of their emergency training May 5, 2022 at Lake Lanier, Georgia. Park rangers patrol in their boats around the drop zone to ensure visitor and jumper safety. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7179955
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-DJ064-0082
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|277.77 KB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT