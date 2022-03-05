Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 1 of 7]

    USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Christopher Carranza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Mark Millwood and Tyler Sessions, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Sidney Lanier park rangers, watch the approach of UH-60 Black Hawk, during helocast training May 3, 2022, at Lake Lanier, Georgia. Park rangers patrol in their boats around the drop zone to ensure visitor and jumper safety. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 20:36
    Photo ID: 7179948
    VIRIN: 220503-A-DJ064-0053
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 440.73 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Mobile District Lake Lanier Army

