USACE’s Lake Lanier Park Rangers Support 5th Ranger Training Battalion Water Proficiency Training

Mark Millwood and Tyler Sessions, U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Sidney Lanier park rangers, watch the approach of UH-60 Black Hawk, during helocast training May 3, 2022, at Lake Lanier, Georgia. Park rangers patrol in their boats around the drop zone to ensure visitor and jumper safety. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Carranza)

