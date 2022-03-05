KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and members of the Polish military take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Cross of Katyn in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The wreath laying is part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7179601
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-IY135-0003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|21.95 MB
|Location:
|KRAKOW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elwyn Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
