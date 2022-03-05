V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and members of the Polish military take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Cross of Katyn in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The wreath laying is part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

