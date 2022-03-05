Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 6 of 6]

    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elwyn Lovelace 

    Victory Corps

    KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and members of the Polish military take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Cross of Katyn in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The wreath laying is part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7179601
    VIRIN: 220503-A-IY135-0003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 21.95 MB
    Location: KRAKOW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elwyn Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies
    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies
    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies
    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies
    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies
    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT