V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Timothy Parnell, operations sergeant major, V Corps (Forward), take part in the march from Wawel Castle to the Grunwald Monument in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. Sandor and Parnell were invited to take part in the march as part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

