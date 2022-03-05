Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 2 of 6]

    V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elwyn Lovelace 

    Victory Corps

    KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and members of the Polish military render a salute at the Cross of Katyn in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The soldiers paid respects at the cross as part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7179595
    VIRIN: 220503-A-IY135-0004
    Resolution: 4646x3097
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: KRAKOW, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elwyn Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

