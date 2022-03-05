V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

KRAKOW, Poland - Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, and members of the Polish military render a salute at the Cross of Katyn in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The soldiers paid respects at the cross as part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

