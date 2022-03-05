KRAKOW, Poland - Sgt. Maj. Timothy Parnell, operations sergeant major, V Corps (Forward), and Col. John Sandor, acting chief of staff, Defender-Europe 22 combined higher command, V Corps, attend Mass at the Wawel Cathedral in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. Parnell and Sandor were invited to Mass as part of the annual Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:52 Photo ID: 7179587 VIRIN: 220503-A-IY135-0001 Resolution: 4126x2750 Size: 9.59 MB Location: KRAKOW, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elwyn Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.