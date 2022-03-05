V Corps Soldiers Attend Constitution Day Ceremonies

KRAKOW, Poland – Victory Corps Soldiers stand in formation in Matejko Square and observe the Constitution Day celebrations in Krakow, Poland, May 3, 2022. The Soldiers were invited to the square to witness the Constitution Day parade and ceremony in Krakow. Constitution Day, a Polish holiday, is a celebration of the declaration of the Polish constitution on May 3, 1791. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean Hall)

