A MC-130J Commando II from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, landed on the flight line, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Commando II supports a variety of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command missions and is replacing the MC-130E, H and P fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7177647
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-WJ136-1167
|Resolution:
|4768x3183
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT