    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 7 of 8]

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A MC-130J Commando II from Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, landed on the flight line, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Commando II supports a variety of U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command missions and is replacing the MC-130E, H and P fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7177647
    VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1167
    Resolution: 4768x3183
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    MC-130J Commando II
    Holloman Air Show 2022
    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

