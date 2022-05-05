A Mirage F-1, F-16 Viper and QF-16 Viper are parked on the flight line, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The three aircraft are static displays for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House and represent the 49th Wing’s F-16 training mission and the mission of the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron, Detachment 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7177641 VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1048 Resolution: 5534x3045 Size: 1.71 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.