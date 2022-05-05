Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 5 of 8]

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base. The Super Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s arsenal and the aircraft has a length of 143 feet and can hold 281,001 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7177645
    VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1116
    Resolution: 5397x3603
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Holloman Air Show 2022
    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

