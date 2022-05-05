2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2

A C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base. The Super Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force’s arsenal and the aircraft has a length of 143 feet and can hold 281,001 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

