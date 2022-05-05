Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 2 of 8]

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The C-5’s primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel across the globe for the DoD and is one of the displays for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7177642
    VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1073
    Resolution: 5273x3520
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Holloman Air Show 2022
    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House

