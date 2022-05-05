A C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, is parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The C-5’s primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel across the globe for the DoD and is one of the displays for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7177642 VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1073 Resolution: 5273x3520 Size: 2.65 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.