A KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, are parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Both aircraft are static displays for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House and represent the legacy and future generations of aerial refuelers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7177643 VIRIN: 220505-F-WJ136-1078 Resolution: 5125x3430 Size: 2.43 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.