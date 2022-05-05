A KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, are parked on the flightline, May 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Both aircraft are static displays for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House and represent the legacy and future generations of aerial refuelers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7177643
|VIRIN:
|220505-F-WJ136-1078
|Resolution:
|5125x3430
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House stage 2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
