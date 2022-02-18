U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Cooper, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 805 assistant director of staff, participates in a military working dog demonstration at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, parade field Feb. 18, 2022. The cadets visited the base and were given the opportunity to speak with officers from communications, intelligence and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7177225 VIRIN: 220218-F-ZB472-1129 Resolution: 4267x3049 Size: 2.82 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.