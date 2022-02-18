U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Cooper, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 805 assistant director of staff, participates in a military working dog demonstration at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, parade field Feb. 18, 2022. The cadets visited the base and were given the opportunity to speak with officers from communications, intelligence and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7177225
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-ZB472-1129
|Resolution:
|4267x3049
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow
