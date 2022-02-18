U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, poses with cadets and cadre from Texas A&M University in front of the T-6 Texan at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Feb. 18, 2022. Cadets were given a tour of Goodfellow and introduced to a few Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
This work, Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow
