    Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow [Image 1 of 4]

    Texas A&amp;M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, poses with cadets and cadre from Texas A&M University in front of the T-6 Texan at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Feb. 18, 2022. Cadets were given a tour of Goodfellow and introduced to a few Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:37
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

