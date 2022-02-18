U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, poses with cadets and cadre from Texas A&M University in front of the T-6 Texan at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Feb. 18, 2022. Cadets were given a tour of Goodfellow and introduced to a few Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7177224 VIRIN: 220218-F-ZB472-1011 Resolution: 4442x3173 Size: 3.58 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.