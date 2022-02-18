Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow

Photo By Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood | Texas A&M University cadets pose in front of a patrol vehicle with 17th Security...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood | Texas A&M University cadets pose in front of a patrol vehicle with 17th Security Forces Defenders at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, parade field Feb. 18, 2022. Defenders provided a military working dog demonstration and led a discussion with the cadets on how handlers work together with their dogs to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Goodfellow Airmen welcomed Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachment 805, providing them a glimpse into Air Force careers, Feb. 18.



Leaders from the 17th Communications Squadron briefed students on the importance of cyber warfare. The cadets were able to ask cyber officers about the career field and what they could do to better prepare.



Cadets may not be placed into careers that match their degrees and taking a closer look at various Air Force careers helps them learn more about the possibilities through the Air Force.



“I’m not a technical major whatsoever; I’m not involved in computers,” said Cadet Katelyn Gartrell, future cyber officer. “I feel like even if I go into technical school knowing nothing, the Air Force will teach me everything I need to know.”



The next stop on the cadets’ tour of Goodfellow was the 17th Security Forces Squadron. There, Defenders provided a military working dog demonstration and discussion on how handlers work together with their dogs to protect the base.



Capt. Heather Cooper, Air Force ROTC Detachment 805 assistant director of staff, volunteered to participate in a demonstration. She donned a padded suit, and allowed the handlers and military working dogs to safely demonstrate training.



Next, the cadets visited intelligence officers who gave them a tour of the 313th and 315th Training Squadrons.



“Learning what I should expect from my career and where I should put my energy and focus, has taught me a lot,” said Cadet Cooper Geier, future intelligence officer.



Several of Goodfellow’s company grade officers had lunch with the cadets. This allowed time to share experiences at Goodfellow, as well as their tips and tricks for becoming an officer and transitioning to military life.



“It was very beneficial to talk to the lieutenants,” said Capt. Samantha Giebel, AFROTC Det. 805 recruiting officer. “They were cadets not too long ago and can provide mentorship on what it’s like starting out.”



Developing future leaders and educating potential Airmen about Air Force careers and opportunities is just one way Goodfellow Airmen advance the total force.