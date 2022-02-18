A Texas A&M University cadet, left, talks with 17th Training Wing lieutenants during lunch at the Cressman Dining Facility at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. Several of Goodfellow’s company grade officers met with the cadets to share experiences at Goodfellow, as well as tips and tricks for becoming an officer and transitioning to military life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow
