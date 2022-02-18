Texas A&M University cadets pose in front of a patrol vehicle with 17th Security Forces Defenders at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, parade field Feb. 18, 2022. Defenders provided a military working dog demonstration and led a discussion with the cadets on how handlers work together with their dogs to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

