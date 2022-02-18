Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas A&M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4]

    Texas A&amp;M ROTC cadets get closer look at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Texas A&M University cadets pose in front of a patrol vehicle with 17th Security Forces Defenders at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, parade field Feb. 18, 2022. Defenders provided a military working dog demonstration and led a discussion with the cadets on how handlers work together with their dogs to protect the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

