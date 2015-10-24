Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22 [Image 10 of 13]

    3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22

    TORUN, POLAND

    10.24.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Brett Glaess with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fires an M17 pistol at a range at Torun, Poland, April 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keanu Pangelinan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2015
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7176787
    VIRIN: 220421-A-A3545-1010
    Resolution: 3158x2369
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: TORUN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22 [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Iron Brigade
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

