3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22

From left, U.S. Army Spc. Trent Baker and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Kosierowski with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire an M249 light machine gun during a machine gun range at Torun, Poland, April 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keanu Pangelinan)

