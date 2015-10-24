U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dean Camp with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division performs pre-fire training for the M249 machine gun at a range at Torun, Poland, April 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keanu Pangelinan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2015 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:07 Photo ID: 7176779 VIRIN: 220421-A-A3545-1005 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.7 MB Location: TORUN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22 [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.