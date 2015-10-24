3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22

U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division receive a safety brief prior to executing a small arms range at Torun, Poland, April 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keanu Pangelinan)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7176777
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-A3545-1004
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
