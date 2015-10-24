3-29 FA Small Arms Ranges Apr. 21, 22

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joe McLean with the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepares to fire at an M4A1 carbine range at Torun, Poland, April 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keanu Pangelinan)

