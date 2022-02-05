Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter runs toward greatness [Image 5 of 6]

    Airlifter runs toward greatness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, runs at the Southside Fitness Center track at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2022. Jacobs was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his ability to lead and inspire Airmen under difficult circumstances. Jacobs is an avid runner, averaging approximately 30 miles per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Ramstein
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    86 Airlift Wing
    Airlifter of the week
    AOTW

