Airlifter runs toward greatness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, runs at the Southside Fitness Center track at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2022. Jacobs was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his ability to lead and inspire Airmen under difficult circumstances. Jacobs is an avid runner, averaging approximately 30 miles per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

