Airlifter runs toward greatness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, poses for a photo at the Southside Fitness Center track at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 2, 2022. Jacobs was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his ability to lead and inspire Airmen under difficult circumstances. Jacobs has been running passionately since 2016 and will partake in his first marathon on May 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

