Airlifter runs toward greatness

A noncommissioned officer assigned to the 373rd Training Squadron was celebrated as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his ability to train and inspire Airmen under difficult circumstances.



Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373 TRS, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, is responsible for leading a team of eight NCOs who teach 86th Maintenance Group Airmen the eight core career fields that fall under the 86 MXG.



“He is our lead instructor,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Tempest, 373 TRS, DET 20 senior enlisted leader. “He’s in charge of ensuring that all the other instructors are teaching to the high level of air education and training command.”



In January 2022 there was a gap between the outgoing and incoming detachment SELs, leaving Jacobs to take the role of flight chief upon himself, while maintaining his own responsibilities.



“Coming in as the new SEL, I was expecting the detachment to be running as if there was not a senior NCO in charge for the past four months,” said Tempest. “But he had everything under control.”



When he’s not in uniform, Jacobs enjoys running to further his physical fitness.



Jacobs, a Buena Vista, Colorado native, began his running journey in 2016 after learning he had to pass his Physical Fitness Test to finally be able to be stationed overseas.



“I wasn’t in the best of shape at the time,” Jacobs said. “I knew I had to make a change.”



Jacobs barely passed his test and spent the next three years in England, where he found that running was his passion.



Now, he runs approximately 50 miles per week and has competed in 10 Spartan Races.



“I’ll be running my first marathon in a few days at St. Wendel,” Jacobs said. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time.”



Jacobs is constantly looking for new ways to push his limits through training his body and preparing for the next race.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 03:59 Story ID: 419995 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter runs toward greatness, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.