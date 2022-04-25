Airlifter runs toward greatness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, schedules a course for a maintenance course class at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2022. Jacobs was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his many accomplishments. One of these accomplishments was transitioning his squadron from scheduling courses using a white board, to a more modern way that allowes them to have access to a calendar anytime, anywhere, on their phone or computer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

