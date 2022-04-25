Airlifter runs toward greatness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryley S. Jacobs, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 20 instructor supervisor, teaches an Airman about fuel control for an Auxiliary power unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2022. Jacobs was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, April 21, 2022, for his ability to lead and inspire Airmen under difficult circumstances. As an instructor for 86th Maintenance Group Airmen, Jacobs is a subject matter expert in aerospace propulsion, teaching Airmen proper maintenance techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

