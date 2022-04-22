Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, Fort Hamilton Command Sergeant Major, learns about propagating plants from Fort Hamilton High School science teacher, Blanca Ching, at the Earth Day celebration at Fort Hamilton N.Y., April 22, 2022. The Army has been observing Earth Day on 22 April for more than 50 years to help spread continual awareness to the health and preservation of the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7174959 VIRIN: 220422-O-IJ211-132 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.37 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.