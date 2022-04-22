A child from the Fort Hamilton Child Development Center helps to plant a tree in front of the garrison headquarters building for the Earth Day celebration at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., April 22, 2022. The Army has been observing Earth Day on 22 April for more than 50 years to help spread continual awareness to the health and preservation of the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 16:49
|Photo ID:
|7174957
|VIRIN:
|220422-O-IJ211-051
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT