Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day

Photo By Connie Dillon | A child from the Fort Hamilton Child Development Center helps to plant a tree in front...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dillon | A child from the Fort Hamilton Child Development Center helps to plant a tree in front of the garrison headquarters building for the Earth Day celebration at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., April 22, 2022. The Army has been observing Earth Day on 22 April for more than 50 years to help spread continual awareness to the health and preservation of the planet. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Fort Hamilton community gathered together for its first Earth Day celebration, Apr. 22, highlighting how the Army has and will continue to promote a healthy and sustainable environment, sustain the mission, and secure the future.



The Directorate of Public Works’ Environmental Division hosted a tree planting ceremony before launching into hours of activities geared to educate children and the community about conservation practices.



“Earth Day is a day of education about environmental issues and ways to lessen our impact on the environment,” said Pallavi Prayaga, environmental protection specialist and the event coordinator. “Children hold the hope for a better future, and Earth Day presents the perfect opportunity to both educate and motivate children to make a difference in the world.”



In front of the garrison’s headquarters building, the garrison workforce and Child Development Center children planted two flowering dogwood trees, which raised awareness about the vital role that trees play in the urban environment. Following the planting was a small fair, where children participated and learned from various interactive environmental activities prepared by off-post organizations ranging from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Waterfront Alliance, Bay Ridge Environmental Group, New York State Marine Education Association, and Balfour Beatty Communities.



“I hope that after the event, our community will realize that every effort we take to lessen effects on the environment, every time we use less water or energy, recycle or reuse products, we are making a difference,” said Prayaga.



Earth Day provides an opportunity to emphasize the Army's commitment to the protection of the lands and environmental resources entrusted to the Army; the lands where Soldiers, families and civilians train, live, and work.