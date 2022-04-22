Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton garrison members pose for a photo in front of a newly planted flowering dogwood tree in front of the garrison headquarters building for the Earth Day celebration at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., April 22, 2022. The Army celebrates Earth Day to revitalize their commitment to environmental stewardship and to promote the health of the land, air, and water resources, which are vital to both present and future Army missions. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:49
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    environment
    tree planting
    Earth Day
    Army Climate Strategy

