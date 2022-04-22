Fort Hamilton Celebrates Earth Day

From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, Fort Hamilton Command Sergeant Major, and Garrison Commander Col. Craig Martin helps to plant a tree in front of the garrison headquarters building for the Earth Day celebration at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., April 22, 2022. The Army celebrates Earth Day to revitalize their commitment to environmental stewardship and to promote the health of the land, air, and water resources, which are vital to both present and future Army missions. (U.S. Army photo by Connie Dillon)

