TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger Duncan from Yarmouth, Maine visits with a boy at the Boys and Girls Club. Duncan challenged the boy with awareness of geography, giving clues and then asking him to name the state or country where Duncan had served in the Navy. Everyone had fun and met new people.

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Specialist Michael Declaro

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7172909 VIRIN: 050322-N-YZ252-0766 Resolution: 4092x3023 Size: 8.78 MB Location: TRENTON, NJ, US Hometown: TRENTON, NJ, US Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy helps at Boys and Girls Club [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.