    Navy helps at Boys and Girls Club [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy helps at Boys and Girls Club

    TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif, attached to USS Princeton (CG-59) right, plays basketball with kids from the Boys and Girls Club. Declaro led a team of kids as team captain. Declaro's team won the pick-up game, 58-50. Everyone had fun and met new people.
    The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

