TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro from San Leandro, Calif, attached to USS Princeton (CG-59) right, plays basketball with kids from the Boys and Girls Club. Declaro led a team of kids as team captain. Declaro's team won the pick-up game, 58-50. Everyone had fun and met new people.

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7172908 VIRIN: 050322-N-YZ252-0745 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 18.94 MB Location: TRENTON, NJ, US Hometown: SAN LEANDRO, CA, US Hometown: TRENTON, NJ, US Hometown: YARMOUTH, ME, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy helps at Boys and Girls Club [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.