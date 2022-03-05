BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Holden Moyer, from Williamsport, Penn, a member of Navy Band Northeast, sings the national anthem at TD Bank Ballpark, home field of the Somerset Patriots, as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7172904 VIRIN: 050322-N-YZ252-0196 Resolution: 4365x3359 Size: 12.18 MB Location: BRIDGEWATER, NJ, US Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, NJ, US Hometown: WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy visits NJ ballpark [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.