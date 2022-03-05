BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Holden Moyer, from Williamsport, Penn, a member of Navy Band Northeast, sings the national anthem at TD Bank Ballpark, home field of the Somerset Patriots, as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7172904
|VIRIN:
|050322-N-YZ252-0196
|Resolution:
|4365x3359
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEWATER, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|BRIDGEPORT, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy visits NJ ballpark [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT