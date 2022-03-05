BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt (Chaplain) Stephen Huebscher, left, from Stillwater, Minn, attached to USS Princeton (CG-59), and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Gagliardi from Trenton, NJ who is stationed aboard USS Gettysburg (CG-64) salute the national anthem at TD Bank Ballpark, home field of the Somerset Patriots, as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7172905
|VIRIN:
|050322-N-YZ252-0313
|Resolution:
|4109x2979
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEWATER, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|STILLWATER, MN, US
|Hometown:
|TRENTON, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy visits NJ ballpark [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS
