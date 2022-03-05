BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Gagliardi from Trenton, NJ attached to USS Gettysburg (CG-64) greets the crowd at TD Bank Ballpark, home field of the Somerset Patriots, as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan
This work, Navy visits NJ ballpark [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
