    Navy visits NJ ballpark

    Navy visits NJ ballpark

    BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- (MAY 3, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Gagliardi from Trenton, NJ attached to USS Gettysburg (CG-64) greets the crowd at TD Bank Ballpark, home field of the Somerset Patriots, as part of Navy Week Trenton. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    #Navy

    #Navy
    #NavyReserve
    #NavyWeek #NavyOutreach #USNavy #trenton #trentonnj
    #somersetpatriots

