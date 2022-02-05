Oath of Enlistment aboard the Battleship New Jersey

220502-N-WF272-1167 CAMDEN, N.J. (May 2, 2022) Future Sailors, recruited by Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recite the oath of enlistment given by Cmdr. Jared Smith, commanding officer of pre-commissioning Unit New Jersey (SSN 796), aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey, May 2, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

