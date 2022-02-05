Oath of Enlistment aboard the Battleship New Jersey

220502-N-WF272-1189 CAMDEN, N.J. (May 2, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gettysburg (CG 64), part of the Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team, speak to future Sailors after the oath of enlistment ceremony held aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Camden, New Jersey, May 2, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. The Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

