Oath of Enlistment aboard the Battleship New Jersey

220502-N-WF272-1004 CAMDEN, N.J. (May 2, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Quintet, prepare to perform the national anthem during the oath of enlistment ceremony held aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey, May 2, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

