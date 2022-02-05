220502-N-WF272-1035 CAMDEN, N.J. (May 2, 2022) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, present the colors during the oath of enlistment ceremony held aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey, May 2, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 20:47 Photo ID: 7172788 VIRIN: 220502-N-WF272-1035 Resolution: 4961x3510 Size: 1003.2 KB Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oath of Enlistment aboard the Battleship New Jersey [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.