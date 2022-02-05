220502-N-WF272-1103 CAMDEN, N.J. (May 2, 2022) Mayor Victor Carstarphen, city of Camden, gives his remarks during the oath of enlistment ceremony held aboard the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial in Camden, New Jersey, May 2, 2022, as part of Trenton Navy Week. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 20:47 Photo ID: 7172790 VIRIN: 220502-N-WF272-1103 Resolution: 3763x5267 Size: 988.45 KB Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oath of Enlistment aboard the Battleship New Jersey [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.