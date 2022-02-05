Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, helps SrA Garret Ford, 704th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, with familiarization of the F-15E Strike Eagle cockpit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. Col. Helphinstine flew his last flight in the F-15E while taking Ford up for his first flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:16 Photo ID: 7172249 VIRIN: 220502-F-QH602-1125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.53 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW commander takes off for final flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.