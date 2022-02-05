Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, helps SrA Garret Ford, 704th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, with familiarization of the F-15E Strike Eagle cockpit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. Col. Helphinstine flew his last flight in the F-15E while taking Ford up for his first flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7172249
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-QH602-1125
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th FW commander takes off for final flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT