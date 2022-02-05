Col. Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, returns from his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. This was Helphinstine’s final flight before leaving the 4th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:16 Photo ID: 7172239 VIRIN: 220502-F-QH602-1568 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.04 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW commander takes off for final flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.