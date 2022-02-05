4th FW commander takes off for final flight

Col. Kurt Helphinstine, taxis under an arch of water as part of a traditional water salute after completing his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. This was Helphinstine’s final flight before leaving the 4th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

