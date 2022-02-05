4th FW commander takes off for final flight

Col. Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, gets sprayed with water by his family after he returns from his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. Traditionally, air crew get sprayed down after their final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

